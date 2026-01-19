House Ethics Committee Probing Allegations Against Rep. Mace

The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it is considering allegations against Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

The bipartisan committee did not say what it was examining but said the Office of Congressional Conduct last December referred a matter involving Mace to the committee.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," the committee said in its statement.

Mace's spokesperson referred to a November press release in which the congresswoman said that her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, helped prompt the investigation into her lodging reimbursements in what she described as an effort to discredit her after she reported his alleged criminal conduct to law enforcement.

"I incurred over $100,000 on lodging expenses in DC and received approximately $29,000 after taxes to get reimbursed for lodging expenses. Do the math," Mace said in a statement.

"Bryant is terrified he might go to jail. And if he does, my female constituents will be safer for it," she continued.

"This just goes to show how broken the system is when a predator can viciously go after his victims in this way and is permitted to do so regardless of the facts," Mace added.

Bryant has denied Mace's allegations and sued her for defamation after she accused him of sexual abuse in a speech on the House floor.

Mace is not seeking reelection this year and is instead running for the Republican nomination for governor of South Carolina.

The committee said it will announce any recommendations by March 2.