Trump Targets in South Carolina: Reps. Mace Leading, Rice Getting Fry'd

A pair of incumbent targets of former President Donald Trump in South Carolina House GOP primary races faced significant challenges Tuesday night.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was holding off Trump-endorsed Katie Arrington by around 8 points as votes were being tallied, while Russell Fry held a significant leave over Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

Rice was one of 10 congressional Republicans to vote for Trump's impeachment.

Mace drew Trump's ire by refusing to back Republican efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump, who turned 76 on Tuesday, had asked supporters to give him two birthday presents by defeating Rice and Mace.

The congressional candidates each need more than 50% of Tuesday's vote to avoid a June 28 run-off. Whoever ultimately wins the two Republican contests will likely be elected to Congress in November, due to the heavy GOP districts.

The results will be seen as a measure of Trump's continued influence over the Republican Party as he hints at another run for the White House in 2024.

With Democratic President Joe Biden slumping in the polls and soaring inflation souring voters' moods, Republicans are expected to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. That would bring Biden's legislative agenda to a halt and give Republicans the power to launch investigations that could be politically damaging.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed Tuesday showed Biden's public approval rating at 39%, in its third straight weekly decline, approaching the lowest level of his presidency. Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.