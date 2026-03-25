Rep. Mace: 'Not Going to Fund' US Boots on Ground in Iran

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is drawing a firm line against any move to put American boots on the ground in Iran, warning she will oppose new war funding if it includes deploying U.S. troops.

Mace's stance comes as the Pentagon pushes a massive $200 billion supplemental request tied to ongoing military operations in the Middle East — a proposal that is already sparking debate among lawmakers.

"I'll be voting against the funding if we're putting troops on the ground," Mace told a reporter outside the Capitol. "I'm not going to fund that."

She doubled down in a post on X, making clear her opposition to any ground war scenario.

"If a single boot of a single American soldier sets foot on Iranian soil, I will vote against this," Mace wrote. "I will not vote to fund sending South Carolina's sons and daughters to die in a ground war in Iran."

The Pentagon argues the funding is necessary as operations ramp up and military resources are stretched. Early estimates reportedly put the cost of the first six days of fighting at more than $11.3 billion, with more recent reports indicating the price tag could be approaching $1 billion per day.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the supplemental request, saying it "takes money to kill the bad guys." President Donald Trump has also voiced support, framing the spending as essential to maintaining U.S. strength.

"This is a very volatile world. ... We want to have vast amounts of ammunition," Trump said at the White House. "It's a small price to pay to make sure that we stay tippy-top."

Still, not all Republicans are fully on board. While some back the Pentagon's request, others — along with Democrats — are demanding more answers from the administration before signing off.

Several Democrats have already rejected the proposal, raising concerns about a prolonged conflict and reports the administration is considering expanded operations, including securing the Strait of Hormuz and taking control of Iran's Kharg Island.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is increasing its military presence in the region. Thousands of Marines and sailors are being deployed, and roughly 2,000 troops from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division are reportedly preparing for possible deployment.

Despite the buildup, Trump has pushed back on suggestions of a ground invasion, denying any such plans.

Mace, who made history as the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets, has supported joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Tehran since the conflict began Feb. 28. But she has made clear that support does not extend to sending American troops into a ground war.