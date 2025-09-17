Reps. Mace, Omar Spar Over Censure Threat

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be censured after the Minnesota lawmaker criticized conservative leader Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

"If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace wrote on social media.

Omar's family emigrated to the United States from Somalia in 1995. She became an American citizen in 2000.

Mace said she is filing a privileged motion to censure Omar and have her removed from her committee assignments, claiming she smeared Kirk following his death.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Omar said Kirk downplayed the death of George Floyd and slavery, saying it was "f***** up" that people acted like he just wanted to have a civil debate.

"I know you aren't well, or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn't a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation," Omar shot back at Mace. "Regardless of what you do with these committees, my office will continue to be next to you, and I will continue to be in Congress."

Omar later said Mace should go to rehab to get the help she needs, while Mace said she should be stripped of her citizenship and given a one-way ticket to Somalia.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., also had harsh words for Omar.

"Ilhan Omar (D-Somalia) should never have been let into our country," Fine said on X, sharing Omar's interview with Hasan.