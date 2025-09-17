WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: nancy mace | ilhan omar | somalia | charlie kirk | randy fine | censure

Reps. Mace, Omar Spar Over Censure Threat

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 02:43 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be censured after the Minnesota lawmaker criticized conservative leader Charlie Kirk following his assassination.

"If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," Mace wrote on social media.

Omar's family emigrated to the United States from Somalia in 1995. She became an American citizen in 2000.

Mace said she is filing a privileged motion to censure Omar and have her removed from her committee assignments, claiming she smeared Kirk following his death.

In an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Omar said Kirk downplayed the death of George Floyd and slavery, saying it was "f***** up" that people acted like he just wanted to have a civil debate.

"I know you aren't well, or smart, but I hope someone can explain to you that there isn't a correlation between my committee assignments and deportation," Omar shot back at Mace. "Regardless of what you do with these committees, my office will continue to be next to you, and I will continue to be in Congress."

Omar later said Mace should go to rehab to get the help she needs, while Mace said she should be stripped of her citizenship and given a one-way ticket to Somalia.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., also had harsh words for Omar.

"Ilhan Omar (D-Somalia) should never have been let into our country," Fine said on X, sharing Omar's interview with Hasan.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is calling for Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be censured after the Minnesota lawmaker criticized conservative leader Charlie Kirk following his assassination.
nancy mace, ilhan omar, somalia, charlie kirk, randy fine, censure
237
2025-43-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 02:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved