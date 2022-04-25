×
Tags: musk

WH Expresses Concerns on Social Media After Musk's Twitter Deal

WH Expresses Concerns on Social Media After Musk's Twitter Deal
(AP)

Monday, 25 April 2022 03:52 PM

The White House declined on Monday to comment on billionaire Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc, but said that President Joe Biden has long been concerned about the power of social media platforms.

"Our concerns are not new," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, adding that the platforms need to be held accountable.

"The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation."

But she said the White House would not comment on an individual transaction.

Monday, 25 April 2022 03:52 PM
