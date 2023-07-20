×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: murkowski | manchin | trump | biden

Murkowski: Given Biden-Trump Choice, Would Pick Manchin

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 06:53 PM EDT

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she would have "no qualms" about voting for a Democrat in the 2024 election, but one with a surname of Manchin, not Biden.

In an interview with PBS' Margaret Hoover on "Firing Line," Murkowski was incredulous about the prospects of a sequel between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024.

Saying Americans are craving a better candidate, a candidate who meets them in the middle, Murkowski said she would vote for Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

"If we go into a 2024 scenario where it's basically a redo of 2020 between Trump and Biden, what does that say?" Murkowski told Hoover. "That we have nobody better than these two? And so, an independent or somebody who's offering something in the middle, people are hungry for that."

Moments later, she said, "If it's a matchup between Biden and Trump, I know exactly where I'd go. I would go with Joe Manchin. I am one who doesn't like to use my vote for the lesser of two evils. I want to be proactive in who I think could do the job."

Manchin has raised eyebrows and sparked conversation with his comments about the Democratic Party and his appearance at a town hall in New Hampshire sponsored by the No Labels political organization. However, he has not declared an intention to run for president.

Murkowski told Hoover — who asked twice — she didn't know if throwing her vote behind Manchin, hypothetically, would help usher Trump into the White House.

"I would really have to do some serious evaluation," Murkowski said. "Who knows what's going to happen in the months ahead. We just don't know."

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday found that a named ticket gets less support than a generic one, but that doesn't mean Americans are "on board" with a third-party candidate, per the poll.

"In a replay of the 2020 election, some voters clearly feel they have to back a candidate they don't really like. That suggests there may be an opening for a third party in 2024, but when you drill down further, there doesn't seem to be enough defectors to make that a viable option," said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth's Polling Institute.


 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she would have "no qualms" about voting for a Democrat in the 2024 election, but one with a surname of Manchin, not Biden. In an interview with PBS' Margaret Hoover on "Firing Line," Murkowski was incredulous about the prospects ...
murkowski, manchin, trump, biden
376
2023-53-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved