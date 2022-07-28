×
Former Trump Acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney Meets With Jan 6 Panel

Former Trump Acting Chief of Staff Mulvaney Meets With Jan 6 Panel
Then-Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) on February 28, 2020, in National Harbor, Md. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 04:24 PM EDT

Mick Mulvaney, the one-time acting chief of staff for the Trump White House, met on Thursday with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol.

Mulvaney has been a contributor with CBS News for some time, since leaving the White House. CBS got the scoop on Mulvaney's meeting with the nine-member Jan. 6 panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans (Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.). 

However, NBC News landed this comment from Mulvaney, on his way to Thursday's session.

Asked what he planned to say to the House committee, Mulvaney replied, "The truth. How about that for a start? ... I was asked to come in."

It remains to be seen if Mulvaney's meeting with the Jan. 6 panel was an informal discussion, or the result of a subpoena to testify.

Last week, Mulvaney made headlines when saying he believed Cassidy Hutchinson, the former White House aide who recently testified about former President Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 panel.

However, Mulvaney didn't specify as to whether Hutchinson generally demonstrated good character at the White House, or if he was vouching for her specific testimony about President Trump allegedly attempting to overpower his Secret Service detail on January 6, 2021.

There could be a stark difference between the two notions, especially if Mulvaney wasn't prepared to provide anything other than hearsay testimony to the Jan. 6 panel regarding what happened inside the presidential motorcade. 

Also, three weeks ago, Mulvaney bashed the Jan. 6 panel for being "hopelessly biased" with its hearings presentation.

Mulvaney recently stated that Trump should not make a third run at the White House in 2024.

"I don't want him to run. I don't. Because we don’t need him anymore," said Mulvaney, formerly a South Carolina congressman.

Mulvaney served multiple roles in the Trump administration, before being named acting chief of staff — director of the Office of Management Budget (OMB), and then the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

Mulvaney resigned from the White House on January 7, 2021, just two weeks before Trump left office. 

Later, he reportedly told CNBC that he called then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say, "I can't stay."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Mick Mulvaney, the one-time acting chief of staff for the Trump White House, met on Thursday with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, unrest at the Capitol. Mulvaney has been a contributor with CBS News for some time, since leaving the White House.
