Rep. Mullin Hits Biden Over Environmental Regulations

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., on Thursday is set to introduce a bill to reverse environmental regulations set by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Mullins’ legislation, the Stop NEPA Expansion Act, aims to bring back the permitting process for federally funded projects that were set under former President Donald Trump.

NEPA stands for the National Environmental Policy Act.

"When Trump came to office, he wanted to streamline the process — still make it effective, still make sure that we're not cutting corners — but eliminate a lot of the bureaucracy and amount of paperwork and timeframe," Mullin told the Daily Caller.

"I don’t care if you’re building a new school; I don’t care if you’re building a high-rise building or trying to put in affordable housing, much less a pipeline or a road or replace bridges," the congressman added. "You have to go through the NEPA process and, underneath this new rule, it will take that project years — if it’ll ever even be permitted and most of the time it won’t — to be permitted."

Mullin pointed to a 2020 study conducted by the Department of Energy that shows the average NEPA review of a project takes 4-5 years to complete, with the longest average time coming from the Federal Highway Administration at more than seven years.

"This shows you how out of touch the entire administration is with reality," Mullin said. "This is why you need business people in elected offices. You have a president who has done nothing except been a career politician his entire life."