Ratings-Plagued MSNBC Ousts Host, Revamps Lineup

"The ReidOut" is being canceled by MSNBC as part of a major restructure of programming at the network, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

Joy Reid’s final episode of the show is scheduled for this upcoming week, with MSNBC intending to replace her slot with a new show co-led by three anchors – Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele – who currently co-host "The Weekend" show.

The cancellation of a show headed by one of the network’s most prominent hosts comes just a month after Rebecca Kutler became MSNBC president, replacing Rashida Jones, who ended a nearly four-year tenure.

An additional part of the overhaul is that Alex Wagner, who has hosted four weeknights at 9 p.m., is expected to be named a contributor.

Kutler has taken over as MSNBC faces difficult challenges, including the complexities of working with the Trump White House and being spun off along with other NBCU cable networks into a new publicly-traded company, according to Variety.

In addition, MSNBC is expected to lose some 10.5% of its subscribers between the end of 2023 and the end of 2025, according to estimates from market research company Kagan.

As part of her intentions, Kutler has described plans to build an independent news gathering apparatus for MSNBC, which is expected to lose its ties to NBC News after the new company is formed.

Reid, who has been a weekday mainstay at MSNBC since 2020, was known for her unapologetically partisan views. However, the ratings for “The ReidOut” have dropped dramatically, with viewership off 28% in February through the 20th compared to the year-earlier period, according to Nielsen data.