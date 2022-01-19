×
MSNBC's Scarborough: Biden's 'Leftist' Governing Has 'Failed'

MSNBC's Scarborough: Biden's 'Leftist' Governing Has 'Failed'
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough speaks during an interview in 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 January 2022 04:34 PM

Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," decried on Wednesday President Joe Biden for governing as a "leftist" after being elected as a moderate.

According to a Breitbart report, Scarborough said that "one of the great mysteries for historians — they're going to look back and say, how is it that this guy ran against a dozen or so progressives?"

In the early 2020 Democratic presidential field, Scarborough reportedly said, Biden initially compared favorably to more liberal candidates.

"He was the only moderate," Scarborough said of the president. "He ran as a moderate. He won as a moderate. Every single progressive got rejected. Like, those debates were crazy. They were talking about reimplementing busing. They were so far left. They wanted to give health care to illegal immigrants. Like, it was so — come across the border, and we'll give you health care. It was so wildly out of the mainstream of where about 80% of Americans are."

Scarborough maintained that "Biden ran as a moderate. Biden won as a moderate. Biden decided, and his people around him, I guess, decided, that he was going to govern as a leftist. It has failed miserably in the expectations game."

The host further added that Biden's "attempts to be progressive have ended up failing miserably."

