Guy: 24 Years Ago I Chose Life, Now I Fight for Hope, Heartbeats

Since the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, many have used their tragic stories to champion abortion while trashing states like Georgia.

The Peachtree State is now set to implement laws protective of the right to life.

My heart goes out to all the mothers who have experienced complications during pregnancy. It's always truly devastating to hear that one’s child is experiencing health complications or is unlikely to survive.

I know this from firsthand experience and grieve with these women.

But pro-life mothers like me have a story to tell and a reason to champion life even under the most agonizing and painful circumstances.

My husband, Pete, and I were college sweethearts and always wanted a family.

After years of struggling with infertility, we were finally blessed with a positive pregnancy test. I’ll never forget the bright pink lines and the joy that filled our home when our good, right, and beautiful dream of becoming parents became a reality.

Little did we know, the road ahead was a roller coaster with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. During my 22-week ultrasound, with cold gel covering my noticeable "baby bump," the ultrasound technician raced out of the room and returned with a grizzled physician in tow.

She explained that our daughter "must have" a chromosomal abnormality not compatible with life. "You may die," said the doctor.

"Your daughter will definitely die. You need an abortion."

I was heartbroken at her assessment but not receptive to the directive. The child growing within me had value. My daughter was worth protecting.

Abortion was not an option.

Two weeks later, there was no amniotic fluid. Another OBGYN doubled down, "the only answer is an abortion. Nobody at this stage, with these complications, has ever NOT aborted."

I was rendered speechless by the doctor’s death sentence but undeterred in my decision to choose life. My mother weighed in and her response was memorable, "If there’s a heartbeat, there’s hope."

And with that hope we gave birth to my daughter at 26 weeks.

Arms swinging and noises a plenty, Rachel entered this world weighing one pound, two ounces. For nearly six months she was in the NICU.

Twenty-four years later, she’s a bold advocate for all babies — regardless of their health status — and for women who are struggling during an unplanned or high-risk pregnancy.

Rachel’s a miracle on a mission to foster a society that values and cherishes life.

In 2019, Rachel and I stood shoulder to shoulder in Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s ceremonial office as he signed HB481, better known as The Heartbeat Bill, into law.

And a few short years later, we embraced and shed tears of joy as the high court struck down Roe vs. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973).

For far too long, the sanctity of life has been undermined — and ignored.

The distinct human being — growing within his or her mother — was left out of the narrative. Now, with states free to implement pro-life legislation reflective of the citizenry, we can build a community — a culture — of life where every heartbeat is respected, protected, and cherished.

We can replace sorrow and loss with hope and make it possible for miracle babies like mineto live, grow, and prosper.

While encouraged by our recent progress, it’s not time for a victory lap.

While an important battle for life has been won, the war rages on.

For those in the pro-life movement, we are fighting on two-fronts.

One, we are creating partnerships with churches, crisis pregnancy centers, and like-minded organizations to counsel and care for mothers who need us the most.

Two, we are fighting the disinformation perpetuated by the pro-abortion lobbyists.

We are facing down decades of lies perpetrated by the abortion-for-profit industry telling women that their child is a "clump of cells," and here in Georgia, we are fact-checking false assertions from state representatives and other politicians who are trying to confuse people by saying untrue things about HB481.

Today, we must protect the progress we have made in the fight for life and continue ahead until every heartbeat, every baby, every life is cherished. I am calling on all people of faith, parents, and patriots who subscribe to the belief that "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" are tantamount to our nation to join us.

Together, we will give hope, experience miracles, and cultivate a culture of life.

Suzanne Guy is a wife, mother, and pro-life advocate in Georgia.