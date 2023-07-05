×
Montana Rep. Zinke Won't Run for Senate, Backs Tim Sheehy

By    |   Wednesday, 05 July 2023 02:34 PM EDT

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., on Wednesday backed Tim Sheehy in his bid for Montana's U.S. Senate seat, essentially ending his own bid.

"Tim Sheehy not only is a war hero, but he also represents the next generation of leadership," Zinke told Fox News. "He served this country, his wife is a marine, he understands sacrifice, and he also understands success."

"In my experience as a commander, anyone can fight. It takes leadership to win. And you have to show leadership," he added.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL and former Secretary of the Interior, was previously mulling running against Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. But polls showed Tester and fellow Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., leading Zinke.

Sheehy, who launched his campaign last week, has racked up support from major Republicans ahead of the race, including Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Rosendale lost to Tester in 2018.

"Montana is thirsting for leadership, and we have big issues ahead of us," Zinke added. "We have a debt. We have a looming China. We have the border. We have a lot of serious and daunting tasks ahead, and it's going to take courage and leadership to address this."

