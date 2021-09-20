Monmouth Poll: Majorities Oppose Key Pieces of Texas Abortion Law

Seventy percent of Americans oppose the Texas law that permits private citizens to sue anyone who "aids and abets" in an abortion following the roughly six-week gestation period, according to the latest Monmouth University poll.

"The American public is largely pro-choice, although many would accept some limitations on abortion access," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray wrote in analyzing the results.

Plaintiffs can recover at least $10,000 for each abortion prohibited under the law, a provision opposed by 81% of adults in the poll.

"This Texas law goes way too far for most people," Murray added. "The 'bounty' aspect in particular seems objectionable."

The Supreme Court last month declined to block Texas' law, and that too has a majority in the poll (54%) disagreeing with the decision. Additionally, 62% say the Supreme Court should leave the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision as it is.

"For most Americans, including many of those who support restricting abortion access, Roe v. Wade should be considered settled law," Murray added. "We'll probably see in the next year whether a majority of the Supreme Court agrees."

Sixty-two percent of adults say abortion should always (33%) be legal or with some limitations (29%), while 24% say it should be illegal except for rape, incest, or to save the mother's life.

Just 11% say it should always be illegal, according to the poll.

"In the wake of Texas' unprecedented attack, it has never been more important to codify this constitutional right and to strengthen healthcare access for all women, regardless of where they live," the administration wrote in a statement, The Washington Post reported.

Monmouth University polled 802 adults Sept. 9-13 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.