Monmouth University to Shut Down Polling Institute

Monmouth University will shut down its polling institute in July, the university's president, Patrick F. Leahy, said Wednesday.

"At its height, the Institute played a prominent role in helping to elevate the University's image and to amplify its reputation to households across the country," Leahy said in a statement to the Hill.

"However, the changing political and media landscapes have made it both more difficult and more expensive for polling organizations to operate. In addition, our efforts over the years to integrate the work of the Polling Institute with both the student experience and the broader academic enterprise at Monmouth University have been met with mixed results," he added.

The polling institute was established in 2005 with the help of Patrick Murray. Leahy lauded Murray's "skilled analysis and media aplomb," which "established the Monmouth University Poll as one of the top polls in the country for both accuracy and transparency."