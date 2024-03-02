Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: 'Insane' for Biden to Blame Border on GOP

It's "insane" that President Joe Biden blames Republicans for the more than 10 million immigrants that have entered the United States since he took office, and it's an "insult to Americans and the people of South Texas," Rep. Monica De La Cruz said on Newsmax Saturday, while responding to the president's visit this week to her hometown of Brownsville, Texas.

"We had a crisis here in the Rio Grande Valley three years ago when we were having 30,000 illegal aliens cross through this border a day," the Texas Republican said.

"That was three years ago, and finally President Biden decides to show up when you only have a trickle of two or three people. Wake up, president. This crisis was on your watch and has been because of you and you come to the part of the border where there is not the activity that was there three years ago. It's an insult to all Americans."

Meanwhile, the Democrats "continue to lie and lie about the border, but numbers don't lie," De La Cruz said.

She added that polling shows that "all Americans" want former President Donald Trump's policies on the border back in place.

"You see communities like New York that are begging for security, Democratic communities," she said. "Look right here in Hidalgo County, over 90% Hispanic, largely Democratic, and what we're asking for here in Hidalgo is safe policies, the policies that President Trump had that we know kept all Americans safe."

But Biden "hasn't done anything for three years," De La Cruz said.

"I don't think he's planning to do anything," she added. "We in the House passed H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act. We passed that nine months ago. It's been sitting on [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's desk."

The bill, she added, is simple and streamlined and only talks about border security, while not having "any of the pork that the Senate wants to put into border security bills," De La Cruz said.

The congresswoman, the mother of two teenagers, also spoke out about the murder of Laken Riley, the Georgia nursing student who was murdered, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

"My heart really aches for Laken Riley's family," she said. "Her whole community, all of America mourned her loss because it didn't have to happen, but it did, and it did on Joe Biden's watch because of his failed border policy that allows illegal immigrants to come and illegal immigrants with criminal records."

