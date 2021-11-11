Conservative Ad Targets 5 House Democrats on Inflation

A group led by former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, on Thursday launched a $100,000 ad campaign aimed at five Democratic House members over the rising cost of consumer goods, The Hill reports.

The Coalition to Protect American Workers is running the digital ads in the home districts of five moderates who have shown reservations about President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan.

The Democrats targeted, according to The Hill, are: Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Kurt Schrader of Oregon.

The ad, viewable on YouTube, shows an retirement-aged man getting up at 2:30 a.m. to make himself a cup of coffee.

A voiceover says that Biden "doesn't understand just how bad inflation is hurting Americans" while it shows news reports of rising consumer prices and the cost of Biden's spending plan.

"If congressional Democrats don't stop Biden and Pelosi's plan, a lot of Americans won't be able to pay their heating bills this winter," the ad concludes as the gas eye on the stove goes off.

The same five lawmakers were previously targeted by a Club for Growth ad earlier this month, The Hill reported.

The ad comes on the heels of a report that consumer prices rose 6.2% in October, the most since 1990.

"Our polling has consistently shown that inflation and rising prices are top concerns for voters across the country. As prices rise, consumers know that unnecessary government spending is not the way to reduce inflation," said Katie Miller, spokesperson for the Coalition to Protect American Workers.

"President Biden's tax and spending plan will exacerbate the inflation crisis and make it worse for Americans at home," she said.