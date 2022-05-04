Mo Brooks Spotlights NRA Endorsement in New Ad

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., on Wednesday released a new statewide ad touting his recent endorsement by the National Rifle Association just a few weeks before the Alabama Republican Senate primary.

The ad makes reference to the 2017 shooting at a Republican baseball practice that injured House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., among others. Brooks was at that practice along with other GOP legislators.

"June 14, 2017: Leftist gunman opens fire on Republican Congressmen," reads a caption from the audio.

"Police find Mo Brooks' name at the top of the gunman's kill list. Liberal Media immediately asks Mo Brooks if he still supports the right to bear arms," it continues.

The ad then shows a clip of a reporter asking Brooks if the shooting altered his views on guns. The congressman responded by saying, "The Second Amendment right to bear arms is to help ensure that we always have a republic. So no, I'm not changing my position on any of the rights that we enjoy as Americans."

In a statement, Brooks said, "I will never stop defending any of the rights we enjoy as Americans."

The Hill notes that Brooks also used audio from the shooting in an ad for his 2017 Senate campaign, which was unsuccessful.

Former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement for Brooks in March, prompting the congressman to respond by saying that Trump asked him for help overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency," Brooks said in a statement shortly after Trump unendorsed him. "As a lawyer, I've repeatedly advised President Trump that Jan. 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period."