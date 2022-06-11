Rep. Mo Brooks Goes Scorched Earth After Trump Backs Britt

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., running for Senate in a June 21 GOP primary runoff against Katie Britt, lost the endorsement and trust of former President Donald Trump, and now he is going scorched earth after Trump endorsed his opponent.

"This is weird: last time Donald Trump talked about Katie Britt, he said she was unqualified for the Senate," Brooks wrote in a statement Saturday, according to Birmingham, Alabama's ABC-6. "Donald Trump is the only man in American politics who could get conned by Mitch McConnell twice in an Alabama Senate race.

"Let's just admit it: Trump endorses the wrong people sometimes. He endorsed Mitt Romney, he endorsed John McCain, and now he's endorsed Katie Britt, who his own son, Don Jr. called 'Alabama's Liz Cheney.'

"Alabama grassroots remember in 2017 when Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell got involved in a Senate primary in Alabama — and we rejected them. The people of Alabama will decide."

The Brooks-Trump back and forth has gone on for months after Trump pulled his endorsement and mostly stayed out of the Alabama GOP Senate primary until Friday night, delivering his official endorsement for Britt.

"Last year I endorsed Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate because I thought he was a fighter, especially when it came to the rigged and stolen presidential election of 2020," Trump wrote in a lengthy statement from his Save America PAC, posted on Truth Social on Friday night. "The evidence is irrefutable. Then, out of nowhere, and for seemingly no reason, Mo backtracked and made a big mistake by going woke at our massive Cullman, Alabama, rally.

"Instead of denouncing the voter fraud in the election, Mo lectured the crowd of 63,000 people saying, 'Put that behind you, put that behind you,' meaning that, in effect, forget the rigged election and go on to the future. The problem is, if you do that, it will happen again."

Late last month, Brooks blasted a "Fox News Sunday" host for siding with Democrats and liberal media in erroneously claiming – The Associated Press in particular – "no evidence or proof provided" of fraud.

"That's wrong," Brooks said stopping the Fox News host on fake news. "I don't know why you people need to keep saying that, but that is absolutely false.

"You keep saying it every time, but that's absolutely false. You have 150 congressmen and senators that absolutely disagree with you on what you just said. So what are you calling them? What are you calling them when you have 150 Republican senators and congressmen looked at the voter fraud issue and said there was a major problem."

That testy exchange was not enough to flip Trump's endorsement back to Brooks.

"Why do Republicans allow Democrats to get away with rigging and stealing elections?" Trump added his in Britt endorsement. "Mo was strongly booed by tens of thousands of great Alabama patriots for abandoning his constituents, and what they know to be true about the election fraud. He foolishly started listening to the wrong consultants and not to the people, and his 54-point lead evaporated overnight.

"Likewise, his words caused me to withdraw my endorsement, and Mo has been wanting it back ever since — but I cannot give it to him!"

Brooks has been claiming he is the "America First" candidate of choice in the Alabama Senate GOP primary, but now Trump officially disagrees.

"Katie Britt, on the other hand, is a fearless America First warrior," Trump's statement added. "The opposition says Katie is close to Mitch McConnell, but actually, she is not — in fact, she believes that McConnell put Mike Durant in the race to stop her, which is very possibly true. Katie is an incredible fighter for the people of Alabama.

"As president and CEO of Alabama's Business Council, Katie has been working hard to grow Alabama's economy, create jobs, and restore the great American dream. She has the total support and endorsement of Chairman Jimmy Parnell and the Alabama Farmers Federation."

Britt has a husband who played both for the University of Alabama and the NFL's New England Patriots, Trump noted.

"The proud mother of two wonderful children, Katie, along with her great husband, Wesley, a Star at the University of Alabama and the New England Patriots, are true champions for the American family," Trump's statement concluded. "Katie strongly supports our under siege Second Amendment, stands up for parental rights, and will fight for our military, our vets, and election integrity.

"Above all, Katie Britt will never let you down. So get out and vote for Katie Britt on June 21st in the Alabama Senate runoff — she has my complete and total endorsement!"