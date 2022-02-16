Rep. Mo Brooks Insists on Reparations From China for COVID

China owes reparations and must pay restitution for creating and lying about COVID-19, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said this week.

Brooks, who is running for U.S. Senate this year, has introduced legislation to levy tariffs to that end, and posted a video on Twitter stating that ''Communist China should be held financially accountable for damages and injuries caused by COVID-19. That is why I've introduced the China COVID–19 Restitution Act.''

The bill, which was introduced by Brooks last June, would require the president to place tariffs on goods and components manufactured in China. The resulting funds would provide compensation for losses related to COVID-19.

Brooks accused China of creating the original COVID-19 strain and subsequently covering it up, saying: ''I am persuaded by the evidence that the Communist Chinese Party created COVID-19 in their Wuhan bioweapons lab. Making matters worse, China's subsequent lies about the contagiousness and lethality of COVID-19 increased tragic loss of life and economic damage to America and Americans.

''China lied, people died and China should compensate for the damage done,'' Brooks continued.

The reparations would come from China, willingly or not, Brooks said.

''My bill establishes a COVID-19 restitution trust fund to be funded either by Communist China contributions from the CCP or by money forcibly collected from increased tariffs on Chinese goods,'' he said, and ''Communist China should be treated exactly as any American company would be treated if it artificially created a virus more deadly and dangerous and thereafter released it on an unsuspecting world.''

''I refuse to sit idly by and watch China get away scot-free. My bill holds Communist China accountable — something every American should agree is warranted by the facts,'' Brooks concluded.