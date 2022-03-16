Romney Faces Senate Challenger in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney could be facing a primary challenge in 2024 from Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, a Trump ally who served as the Beehive State's co-chair for the former president's reelection campaign.

In recent weeks, Reyes has discussed a potential run with key figures in Utah politics and with Trump associates, a person who is familiar with his plans told Politico. Elected statewide three times, Reyes will likely come to a decision and announce his intentions in May.

"Sean is very seriously considering running, regardless of if Mitt runs or not," the source told Politico. "He's confident that regardless of what Sen. Romney wants to do, he's going to pursue this."

While Romney hasn't publicly disclosed his 2024 plans, the former GOP presidential nominee and Massachusetts governor is being urged to make another run for president by some anti-Trump Republicans. Multiple political operatives in Utah, however, told Politico they believe Romney will retire at the end of his current Senate term.

Reyes had private meetings with Trump in September and December 2020, the person familiar with Reyes' plans told Politico, and the former president pushed him to run against Romney each time.

"When he meets with Trump, the only thing that comes up is 'Will you run against Romney? I need you to run against Romney. Get that guy out,'" the source said.

Trump adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle said Reyes is "both substantive and magnetic," and said "there is a reason" why he was chosen to speak on the last day of the 2020 Republican convention.

"Many of us who served President Trump have enthusiastically encouraged him to run for Senate regardless of what Mitt decides to do," Guilfoyle told Politico.

Regardless of whether Reyes runs or not, Utah Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen said Romney will face a primary challenger.

"I guarantee Trump will come up with somebody," Jorgensen said. "There's enough vitriol there that no matter if Trump is running for president, he will run a candidate against Romney."

Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich didn't directly confirm if the former president has encouraged Reyes to run.

"There isn't a Republican candidate in the country who isn't seeking the support of President Trump," Budowich said. "Mitt Romney will be replaced in 2024 by a champion for America First, that goes without question — he abandoned Utah and caved to the radical left."

On Wednesday, Romney declined to comment about his 2024 plans to Politico.

"That isn't something I'm prepared to decide yet or communicate," he said. "But, were I to decide to run again, the best news I could get would be that Sean Reyes was my opponent."