Romney Ponders Whether to Back Jackson for Supreme Court

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told CNN+ that he has yet to decide how he will vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.

In a clip released on Monday, the senator told anchor Kasie Hunt that he was taking a "deeper dive" this time than when he voted against her Court of Appeals nomination last year.

"I have begun a deeper dive, a much deeper dive, than I had during the prior evaluation," Romney said.

"And, in this case as well, she's gone into much more depth talking about her judicial philosophy than she had before, and we're, of course, looking at her judicial record as a district judge and as an appellate judge in far more depth than we had before."

"I'll complete that analysis and then reach a decision, but I've not reached my decision," he added.

Romney also criticized the conduct of his Republican colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee over their questioning of Jackson, asserting that they were "preparing for their presidential campaign" and "doing the things you have to do to get on TV."

The committee is preparing to vote on Jackson's nomination on Monday, with the vote expected to split evenly along party lines. In the case of a tie, Jackson's nomination would be sent to the full chamber, Newsweek reported.

Jackson has gone through a similar process before. Last summer, she was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals by a narrow vote of 53 to 44, with four senators not voting.

Three Republicans voted in favor of her confirmation at the time; Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. The three have not yet announced if they will support her again for the high court position.