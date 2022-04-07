×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mitch mcconnell | supreme court | biden | hearings

McConnell Refuses to Commit to Hearings for SCOTUS Picks Before '24 Election

Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 02:00 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday refused to commit to holding Supreme Court nomination hearings before the 2024 presidential election if he's majority leader following this year's midterms, Axios reported.

McConnell, speaking with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, said he would not "put the cart before the horse" and declined to discuss "hypotheticals." The leader did add that he would expect President Joe Biden to turn moderate if Republicans retake both chambers of Congress in November.

"What I can tell you for sure, if House and Senate are Republican next year, the president will finally be the moderate he campaigned as," McConnell told Jonathan Swan.

As Senate majority leader in 2016, McConnell declined to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination by then-President Barack Obama to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

McConnell argued that the future of the high court seat was for the American people to decide, given that it was a presidential election year and the White House and Senate were controlled by different parties.

The Senate minority leader last year said that the GOP would block a Supreme Court nominee in 2024 if Republicans take back the chamber.

"I don’t think either party ... if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election," McConnell said in June 2021, The Hill reported.

"What was different in 2020 was we were of the same party as the president."

In 2020, the Senate confirmed then-President Donald Trump's nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had died.

Swan also asked McConnell whether he felt comfortable with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas deciding cases that concern the 2020 election despite wife Ginni's pro-Trump activism.

"Justice Thomas has had a 30-year distinguished career on the Supreme Court and nobody's questioned his standards his ethics," McConnell told Swan.

"The Supreme Court itself decides when it's appropriate to recuse. I have total confidence, not only in Justice Thomas but the other Supreme Court justices to make the decision themselves as to when they should recuse from a case."

McConnell added that that "spouses are not members of Congress."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Thursday refused to commit to holding Supreme Court nomination hearings before the 2024 presidential election if he's majority leader following this year's midterms, Axios reported.
mitch mcconnell, supreme court, biden, hearings
363
2022-00-07
Thursday, 07 April 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved