McConnell, 25 GOP Senators Support Pelosi's Taiwan Trip

A U.S. military aircraft with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on board prepares to land at Songshan Airport in Taipei
A U.S. military aircraft with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on board prepares to land at Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday local time. (Sam Yeh/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 01:48 PM EDT

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 25 other Republican senators released a joint statement supporting Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for visiting Taiwan.

The statement was released minutes after the speaker landed in Taiwan on Tuesday.

Pelosi's visit has upset the mainland Chinese communist government, which considers the self-governing island part of its territory.

"We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan," the statement read, The Hill reported.

"For decades, members of the United States Congress, including previous speakers of the House, have traveled to Taiwan," it continues. "This travel is consistent with the United States' One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act."

The statement's signatories included Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and four of McConnell's five-member leadership team: Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and John Thune, R-S.D.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was the only member of GOP leadership that did not sign on to the statement. He chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm.

Other Republican signatories included: Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; John Boozman, R-Ark.; Richard Burr, R-N.C.; Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; James Inhofe, R-Okla.; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Tommy Tuberville , R-Ala.; and Todd Young, R-Ind.

Several Chinese fighter jets reportedly flew close to the median line that divides the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday as Beijing began bolstering military activity around Taiwan.

The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to Pelosi's trip, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

Pelosi plans to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday during her visit to the island, Financial Times reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


