Sen. McConnell Wobbles, Falls in Capitol Building

Video posted on social media Thursday shows Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wobbling as he walked with a limp before he collapsed to the floor.

A reporter who identified herself as "Stella" was asking McConnell, 83, a question about Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials "taking people off the streets and kidnapping them."

As McConnell walked, periodically reaching for a nearby assistant, he lost balance and collapsed. He was helped up by the assistant and a nearby Capitol Police officer.

McConnell turned to the camera, smiling slightly and waving to acknowledge he was OK.

The video was posted to X by EWTN's Erik Rosales and shared by others, including Collin Rugg.

This is not the first time McConnell has shown his age and frailty at the Capitol.

McConnell briefly froze and interrupted his remarks to reporters in July 2023, walking away before rejoining the press conference.

Once the Senate majority leader, McConnell began his scheduled remarks but halted abruptly before he was briefly escorted away from the podium. He returned and took reporters' questions, saying, "I'm fine," before addressing other topics.

McConnell's replacement is shaping up to be one of the GOP’s most closely watched Senate races, with the 2026 Kentucky GOP primary expected to be among the most expensive and competitive in the country.

Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., has maintained a commanding fundraising advantage in the Republican primary to replace the retiring McConnell.

Newsmax has reached out to Barr, who once interned for McConnell, for comment.

McConnell announced in February that he will not seek reelection. His term ends in January 2027.