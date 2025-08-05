Report: Mo. Mulls New Congressional Map to Boost GOP

Missouri is considering redrawing its congressional map to help Republicans maintain control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections, similar to what Texas is doing in an effort supported by President Donald Trump.

Republicans hold six of the Show-Me State's eight congressional districts, and although no new redistricting measure has been released, a redraw would likely target the Kansas City-based district of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., Politico reported Tuesday.

"Is Missouri represented properly in Washington, D.C., and quite frankly, what can we do to support President Trump's agenda?" presented Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe in an interview with Fox 2 News in St. Louis on Monday.

Kehoe spokesperson Gabby Picard told Politico that the governor "will always consider options" which "provide congressional districts that best represent Missourians."

Texas' new map could lead to an additional five Republican seats, but Democrat lawmakers fled the state to halt any progress in passing the plan. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas House have authorized law enforcement to track down and arrest the Democrats who left the state.

Trump reportedly has championed the move to redraw Texas' 38 districts. Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins told The Missouri Independent last month that he received a call from the White House encouraging the state to redraw its congressional map.

State Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin, the president pro tem of Missouri's Senate, told Politico that "no decision has been made" yet, but if Kehoe calls a special session, "the Senate will be ready to engage in those discussions."

Cleaver, who has served in Congress since 2005, told Politico his team is working on legal options in case the redistricting plan moves forward.

"If we can't convince Republicans that this is damaging to their brand and to this country, then we'll have to convince a judge," Cleaver said.

Mid-decade redistricting — states typically redistrict after each 10-year census — is rare but not unprecedented. In 2003, Texas attempted to redraw its maps, prompting a walkout from state Senate Democrats. Republicans still prevailed, gaining a majority in the state legislature that they have since held.

It also led to a 2006 Supreme Court decision in League of United Latin American Citizens v. Perry ruling that states can redraw maps mid-decade if not barred by state law or its constitution and that there's no federal prohibition on mid-decade redistricting for partisan reasons unless it violates other statutes such as the Voting Rights Act.

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly has said he will likely call a November special election, so voters can approve new congressional maps that will benefit Democrats in response to Texas' plan.

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that her party would soon begin crafting legislation to amend the state constitution to allow the creation of new maps. The state legislature would have to approve the measure twice in separate sessions. It could go on the ballot for voters to approve in the fall of 2027 and be enacted in time for congressional races in 2028, Hochul said.

Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also has said redistricting in his state is on the table.