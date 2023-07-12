×
Conservative Eigel Eyes Entering Missouri Gov. Race

By    |   Friday, 14 July 2023 10:53 AM EDT

Two-term Missouri Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel confirmed to Newsmax that his exploratory fundraising effort for governor is showing support for a true conservative.

Eigel For Missouri and Bill PAC, the U.S. Air Force veteran's associated leadership political action committees, have received 41,308 individual donations from more than 21,000 individual donors. The average donation was less than $50.

"I don't know of another gubernatorial campaign that has built the network of committed donors that we have," said Eigel, in his second state senate term. "For every special interest check or endorsement received by my opponents, a thousand people donate to my message and cause.

"Missourians are tired of sending uniparty Republicans to Jefferson City that hold Missouri back from the big conservative wins that all of us are desperate for."

Eigel's committees will report more than $1 million on hand as his campaign heads into late summer.

In September, Eigel kicked off an exploratory campaign saying he was dissatisfied with Gov. Mike Parson's administration and with the Missouri GOP’s leadership, claiming they’re controlled by influential special interest groups and donors.

"The things that I’m particularly excited about are continuing to reduce the size and scope of government," Eigel said after announcing his exploratory campaign, the Missouri Independent reported.

"The way I would do that is to push Missouri into line with states like Florida and Texas by getting away from the income tax and reducing regulations on business, the types of things I’ve talked about at length in the Senate."

Parsons, who took office after former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in 2018, is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

Eigel's top opponents in the race for the 2024 GOP nomination are Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Kehoe, also elevated to his position following Greitens' resignation, was reelected in 2020. He served nearly seven years in the Missouri Senate, including three as majority leader.

Ashcroft, son of former governor and former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, is Missouri's secretary of state. He was elected in 2016 and reelected four years later.

Army veteran and National Guardsman Chris Wright also has entered the Republican race. He launched his campaign in December after receiving "a message from God," the Missouri Independent reported.

State Rep. Crystal Quade, minority leader of the Missouri House of Representatives, is the lone Democrat to have declared for the race.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


