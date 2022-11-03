Hunt: Parents — Your Country Needs You, Now More Than Ever

Mama and papa bears are ordinary moms and dads, motivated by an extraordinary love and a relentless sense of purpose to protect their children from toxic, woke policies.

These policies are being pushed by leftists who fail to recognize parents’ rights to direct the upbringing of their own children.

Even worse, teachers, school boards, and politicians have accused parents of being the problem because they refuse for their children to be indoctrinated by woke agendas.

We’ve seen the impact parents can have.

We’ve seen school boards all over the country flipped because mama and papa bears showed up to vote their values. In fact, it was ordinary parents who showed up to vote in Virginia’s race for governor that played a significant role in electing the candidate who supported parents’ rights in educational decision-making.

Parents were tired of their children— some as young as five — being taught sexually explicit content inappropriate for kids of any age.

They were fed up with the promotion of critical race theory and schools catering to the LGBT agenda, leading to policies that jeopardized the safety of their children at school.

A parent’s instinct is to protect their children. Our love for them is what will change course of our nation. Our country depends on this kind of courage—the courage that comes from the deepest, most visceral part of a parent’s soul.

The Left has doubled down on woke ideology in the last year and is as committed as ever to forcing its progressive worldview on all of us.

From woke Disney corporate executives who think it’s their responsibility to push alternative sexual content on children through their programming to community drag queen shows that are marketed as appropriate for "all ages" but typically feature men dressed as strippers dancing seductively in front of children.

The Left continues its attack on all the things we as parents value: The importance of the family, protecting the innocence of children, preserving parental rights and commonsense family values.

But not all is lost.

Here are three things mama and papa bears can do to protect their families from toxic Leftist indoctrination:

Vote Your Values. The first thing to do might be the simplest of all — go out and vote.

Our country needs parents to show up and vote their values this fall. America needs more lawmakers at every level of government who respect commonsense family values, parental rights, the innocence of children, and the importance of the family.

We won’t see policies that respect these values until we vote for lawmakers who respect these values. Your kids need you.

Your community needs you. And most importantly, your country needs you. It’s time to dig deep, stand tall, and vote your values.

This is your moment. And the fate of our kids, our families, our communities and this country hangs in the balance.

Assume Nothing and Dig Deeper.

Do you think your kids are safe at the school they attend? Watching the shows they watch? Or playing the app games they play? Assume nothing and dig deeper.

Ask questions. Get involved. Sit in on your student’s class. Read their books.

Talk to the teachers and staff at your child’s school.

It doesn’t matter whether your kids attend a government-run school, a charter school, or a private school. The left knows how to infiltrate schools.

They will infiltrate your child’s schools if you let them.

Be vigilant.

Stand Up and Be Counted

When you see woke, toxic values being pushed on your kids, your family, or your community — trust your gut. Have confidence in your convictions.

Stand up and be counted among those in opposition. Our country needs the commonsense values of mama bears and papa bears. We need to hear your voices.

Nothing is more powerful than a mother or a father speaking out of a place of unwavering love and protection for their children.

The left is relentless in the pursuit of normalizing its radical ideology.

But parents, we are motivated by a much more powerful force — a fierce and unrelenting commitment to protect our families.

Go out, protect your kids — and make your voice heard.

Nicole Hunt, J.D., is a mom who serves as a writer, spokesperson, and life issues analyst for Focus on the Family. Her work has been featured in The Denver Post, and elsewhere.