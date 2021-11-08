GOP Megadonor Miriam Adelson Planning Return

Miriam Adelson, the longtime Republican megadonor and widow of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, is making the initial moves to return to politics following her husband's death, Politico reports.

Adelson, who Politico notes has been one of the Republican Party’s biggest donors for the last decade, has begun holding meetings at her home in Las Vegas with various GOP leaders and possible candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

Politico also notes that Adelson has maintained a low profile since her husband's death in January, declining to meet with candidates and refraining from making political donations.

Sources told Politico that the discussions, which came at the same time that an Adelson-built hotel in Las Vegas hosted the annual Republican Jewish Coalition conference, were meant to show that Adelson intends to continue in her role as a major donor to the GOP.

''She was the power behind the throne. Sheldon never did anything without Miriam. She was always at his side. She drove a lot of his initiatives,'' Fred Zeidman, a Republican donor and RJC conference attendee who has been a longtime friend of the Adelson family, told Politico. ''They were inseparable.''

One person familiar with the meetings told Politico that Adelson sat down with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Rick Scott, R-Fla., two of the main forces behind the GOP’s midterm strategy.

Adelson also met with various potential Republican presidential candidates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Politico notes that although Adelson stepped back from the spotlight, she kept in touch with major Republican leaders, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and former President Donald Trump.

''Miriam is a wonderful woman who her husband loved greatly and, at the same time, respected for her great intelligence. He was very proud of her and she was very proud of him. She will carry on his legacy beautifully,'' Trump said in a statement to Politico.