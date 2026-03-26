Report: Federal Probe Targets Minnesota Voter Rolls

A federal investigation into Minnesota’s voter rolls is intensifying as authorities examine whether noncitizens may have registered or cast ballots, raising concerns about election integrity in the state.

The Minnesota secretary of state's office has received a grand jury subpoena ordering it to turn over records tied to more than 125 individuals, CBS News reported Thursday.

The investigation, led by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security, marks an escalation in efforts to scrutinize voter registration systems.

The inquiry stems from a broader push ordered by President Donald Trump in 2025 to determine whether noncitizens remain on voter rolls across the country.

While no criminal charges have yet been filed, federal investigators are seeking detailed voter data as part of a growing national review of election systems.

Democrat-led Minnesota has emerged as a focal point in the debate, with state officials resisting federal requests for full access to voter registration lists.

The DOJ is also pursuing civil litigation to compel the release of unredacted records, part of a wider effort targeting multiple states.

At the same time, separate concerns about potential irregularities in Minnesota's voter rolls have fueled the controversy.

Republican state Rep. Pam Altendorf has pointed to what she described as troubling findings in Hennepin County data, including duplicate voter IDs, incomplete records and unusually high numbers of voters listed as older than 100, CBS News previously reported.

"We are asking to be able to verify that the voter rolls are clean," Altendorf said, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

According to reports, some of the anomalies may be tied to outdated recordkeeping practices, such as placeholder birthdates for older registrations.

Still, critics argue the discrepancies highlight the need for stricter oversight and verification.

The issue is amplified by Minnesota's history of fraud-related cases.

Data compiled by the Heritage Foundation identifies more than 130 instances of voter fraud in the state over the past two decades, adding to concerns about vulnerabilities in the system.

Supporters of the federal investigation say it is a necessary step to restore confidence in elections and ensure that only eligible voters participate.

They argue that resistance from state officials raises questions about transparency and accountability.

Critics, however, say the probe could undermine trust in elections and infringe on voter privacy.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat, has maintained that any release of voter data must comply with state and federal laws.

The dispute reflects a broader national battle over election integrity, with federal and state authorities clashing over access to voter information and the scope of oversight.