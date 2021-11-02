×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: minneapolis

Minneapolis Voters Reject Scrapping Police Department After George Floyd's Murder

Minneapolis Voters Reject Scrapping Police Department After George Floyd's Murder
A Minneapolis police officer directs traffic. (Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 10:09 PM

Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.

Those who campaigned to keep the police department intact said it was too risky to go for a wholesale change in policing in the city, which is facing a crime wave. They also worried a national backlash from Republicans would be ignited if Minneapolis embarked on the change.

Daily Kos election data had the measure being defeated by 56.5% to 43.5%.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.Those who campaigned to keep the...
minneapolis
100
2021-09-02
Tuesday, 02 November 2021 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved