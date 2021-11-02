Minneapolis Voters Reject Scrapping Police Department After George Floyd's Murder

Voters in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by police in May 2020, on Tuesday rejected a ballot question that would have dissolved the police department in favor of a new Department of Public Safety, the Washington Post projected.

Those who campaigned to keep the police department intact said it was too risky to go for a wholesale change in policing in the city, which is facing a crime wave. They also worried a national backlash from Republicans would be ignited if Minneapolis embarked on the change.

Daily Kos election data had the measure being defeated by 56.5% to 43.5%.