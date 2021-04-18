Stephen Miller: Radical Left Changing 'Conversation About Violent Crime'

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday the left wing of the Democratic Party is trying “to change the conversation about violent crime.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Miller railed at reforms aimed at police and the Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“What you see is an attempt on the part of the left to change the conversation about violent crime,” he said. “Let's be very clear… it's the war on ICE and law enforcement that is causing the debate [on] surging violent crime in America's major cities.”

“If you want to save thousands of lives in this country every single year, take the strategy and tactics that New York's [former] mayor Rudy Giuliani deployed in the '90s and apply those nationwide. Support … long prison sentences, take violent offenders off the streets. In the case of criminal illegal immigrants, send them home.”

Miller said he supports litigation in Florida aimed at the release of prisoners who have a detainer from ICE.

“The lawsuit being filed by Florida along with Texas and Arizona is the most important lawsuit that is happening in the country right now,” Miller said

“Under normal administrations, whether it was the Obama administration, the Trump administration, the Bush administration, the Clinton administration, is a model [that when an] alien was arrested by a local sheriff's department, a police department, state trooper, state police or highway patrol they were flagged by ICE, a detainer was issued whether they were put on trial or completed the prison sentence,” he said.

“The Biden administration has stopped doing that in the vast majority of cases,” he added. “So all of the criminal offenders are now being released back into the U.S. population, back into your communities, back into your schools, back into the places where you live.”

The result, says Miller is that "innocent people are going to get hurt, innocent people are going to get killed."

Miller also blasted President Joe Biden for caving on maintaining a cap on migrant admissions.

“This is one of the most remarkable things that is happened since Joe Biden [came] to office,” he said. “Joe Biden’s press secretary announced they were going to keep [former President Donald Trump’s] refugee ceiling in place for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“When some of the radical left supporters came out and said ‘no, you cannot do this, you cannot do anything, no matter how basic or common sense that Trump did within the span of maybe an hour or two’… Joe Biden, president of the United States, caved in the space of minutes to far left voices like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and said they would raise the refugee ceiling.”

Related Stories: