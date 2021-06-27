Stephen Miller: Biden Admin Forced Out Border Patrol Chief To 'Destroy Border'

Stephen Miller, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Sunday charged the Biden administration with trying to purge the leadership of the U.S. Border Patrol in an effort to “destroy the border.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Miller called the “forcing out” of Rodney Scott last week purely political.

“This is political retaliation against law enforcement officers for simply trying to uphold their oath and perform their duties as the Constitution requires,” he said. “Let's just cut through all the nonsense and get right to the heart of the issue.”

According to Miller, Vice President Kamala Harris is not trying to secure the border “in any way, shape or form.”

“Her objective and President [Joe] Biden's objective is to destroy the border, to eliminate border security,” he charged. “This is simply provable by the fact that they dismantled every single policy President Trump had in place that stopped illegal immigration, that stopped asylum fraud, that protected our border. They did that on purpose. They did it by choice, they did it by design.”

Miller claimed the nation is now sliding into authoritarianism, with the nation’s richest leading the charge.

“The slide into authoritarianism is when the instruments of hard power whether it be critical race theory in the military, whether it be solely politically-based prosecutions and investigations, whether it be law enforcement being turned into a tool of left-wing agendas, all of these things threaten liberty in a very fundamental way,” he said.

“And the scariest thing, the scariest thing of all in this steady encroachment, the march of the left through our nation's institutions,” going past academia and journalism “into real hard power in this country.”

“The scariest thing of all is that… the wealthiest, richest, most privileged people in this country are financing the attack on America's institutions,” he charged.

Miller also slammed the Department of Justice lawsuit against Georgia’s new election law.

“One of the most alarming trends that is happening and has been happening in recent years is the Left's use of law and law enforcement as a political cudgel, a weapon against their enemies,” he said, asserting “what you're seeing right now is this Department of Justice attacking an extraordinarily modest election proposal, again, only for the reason of trying to make it easier to commit fraud in an election.”

“I’m confident they will lose it,” he said of the suit. “I don't think there's any chance… that they could be successful given how utterly frivolous and meritless this attack is on Georgia’s voting laws. All around the country what you're seeing is …states rising up and insisting upon common sense election rules to insure the principle of one citizen, one vote.”

