Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Unconstitutional to Impose Vaccine Mandates on GIs

Rep. Earl ''Buddy'' Carter, R-Ga., declared Monday on Newsmax that it is unconstitutional to impose COVID-19 vaccine mandates on U.S. military members.

"It's absurd that this administration — that the military — is still trying to enforce unconstitutional vaccine mandates on people." he said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Again, we get back to the privacy part of this. We have cadets who have gone through the program who are perfectly willing to serve and perfectly capable of serving and they're going to be denied that right."

"This is not America," continued Carter, who is seeking reelection this year in Georgia's 1st Congressional District. "That's nothing more than socialism right there. This is where you're being forced to do something you don't want to do, and you're adamantly opposed to.

''And instead of just trying to enforce it now, they're going to try and make sure you're compliant. Well, what's the difference in being enforced and being compliant? There is no difference there."

Carter's comments come after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in January, according to CNBC, that "the two doses, they're not enough for omicron. The third dose of the current vaccine is providing quite good protection against deaths, and decent protection against hospitalizations."

