Report: Rep. Sherrill Took Thousands From CCP-Linked Exec

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., who is running for New Jersey governor in this year's race, is facing new scrutiny over major campaign contributions from a Chinese business leader with purported ties to the Chinese Communist Party, the Washington Examiner reported Monday.

According to the Examiner, Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang America, an arm of Chinese auto parts conglomerate Wanxiang Group, gave roughly $45,000 in combined donations benefiting Sherrill's political career.

The outlet said Ni personally wrote a $30,000 check last February to One Giant Leap PAC, which backs Sherrill's gubernatorial bid, and previously contributed about $14,500 to her congressional campaign committee between 2022 and 2024.

The Examiner further reported that Ni has been identified in corporate documents as a member of the Chinese Communist Party and has been recognized internally by Wanxiang as an "outstanding Communist Party member."

Ni's Wanxiang America is heavily involved in electric vehicle and clean-energy supply chains — sectors that stand to benefit from policies Sherrill has supported in Congress.

The Examiner also noted that another Wanxiang leader, Lu Weiding, donated $5,800 to Sherrill's campaign in late 2024, underscoring what the Examiner characterized as a pattern of Wanxiang-affiliated contributions to the New Jersey Democrat.

Campaign-finance experts cited by the Examiner raised legal and ethical questions, pointing to U.S. law that bars foreign nationals from donating to American political campaigns unless they are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Chinese law generally restricts Communist Party members from holding foreign citizenship, which could complicate Ni's eligibility to give. The National Legal and Policy Center told the outlet the case could warrant Federal Election Commission review.

The Examiner placed the Sherrill donations in the broader context of Pin's political giving, noting his well-documented $50,000 donation last spring to Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, which also drew national attention and criticism.

As of now, neither Sherrill's campaign nor One Giant Leap PAC has publicly disputed the Examiner's accounting of contributions. The FEC has not announced any action related to the donations, but the report is likely to fuel further debate as Sherrill presses ahead with her run for governor.

Newsmax reached out to Sherrill's gubernatorial campaign for comment.