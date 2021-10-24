Mike Pompeo: Biden Must Keep Commitment to Defend Taiwan

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says President Biden must keep his commitment to defend Taiwan from China.

"I saw President Biden say that we have a commitment to defend Taiwan," Pompeo told "The Cats Roundtable" host John Catsimatidis Sunday.

"I hope that when he said that he was intent upon that. You can’t draw a red line like that. You can’t make statements like that and not mean them. There’s an expectation now that he will follow through on that commitment, and I hope the Biden Administration thought that through, and it wasn’t just a random comment from a President who wasn’t clear about what he was saying."

Pompeo also noted that China over the last week-and-a-half has tested its hypersonic missile system, and that President Xi Jinping said that he wants to first bring Taiwan "back under the umbrella, then build out in the region, and then coerce the entire world."

On the surge in border crossings, Pompeo said Biden shouldn't have strayed from former President Donald Trump's successful policies.

"We had a policy in place for four years that worked, that had largely created a model where folks didn’t come in large numbers across our border," he said

"It was called 'Remain in Mexico.' They’re talking about putting it back in place, but goodness gracious, why they ripped it off, why they stopped doing that is unexplainable. It creates real risk, not just to those young people we talked about, but to the United States. Because who knows who’s coming across and who knows precisely where these people are ending up? We won’t have track of them. It’s a danger when the magnitude of the number of folks coming across is this great. They will come with weapons, they will come with drugs, fentanyl will end up being a big problem here because of it. We gotta go clean this up, not only at our southern border but at all of our points of entry, the airports and our northern border too."