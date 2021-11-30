Pence-Linked Group Launches Pro-Manchin Ad Campaign in West Virginia

A group run by former Vice President Mike Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, plans to launch an ad campaign in West Virginia designed to encourage Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to oppose President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion spending plan.

According to The Hill, the Coalition to Protect American Workers will launch an ad campaign in the state this week. The campaign is worth about $800,000 and is set to air over two weeks. The ads will reiterate questions Manchin has previously raised about the spending package.

One of the ads states that ''families are worried, yet Biden picks right now to try and raise taxes on hardworking West Virginia families while giving huge tax cuts to millionaires. Fortunately, Joe Manchin's got our backs. He understands the importance of putting West Virginia people ahead of Washington politics. Tell Manchin [to] keep fighting for us.''

The House passed the spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, earlier this month after months of negotiations among Democratic lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to bring the bill up for a vote before Christmas.

Manchin, however, has repeatedly shown concern about the bill's high price and said we would not support a bill that costs more than $1.5 trillion.

In a statement to NBC News, Short said that ''President Biden's policies are far beyond the mainstream and Sen. Manchin is holding the line.'' He added that Manchin ''deserves thanks for representing the interests of West Virginia families by slowing reckless spending and massive tax increases.''