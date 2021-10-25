Mike Pence to Speak on Educational Freedom in Virginia

Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to deliver an address on Thursday in Loudoun County, Virginia, on ''educational freedom.''

The Hill reports that Pence plans to give many policy addresses across the country. He has already given two speeches on U.S.-China relations and has spoken about law enforcement and public safety.

Pence's speech is to take place a few days before the state's gubernatorial election, which has brought education and family issues to the forefront.

The Democratic candidate, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, said in a debate with Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin that he doesn't believe parents should be allowed to tell schools what they can teach. Youngkin, on the other hand, has made parental rights in education central to his campaign.

Loudoun County, in northern Virginia, has become a hot spot for conservative parents to protest at school board meetings on issues such as teaching critical race theory in class or allowing transgender males into girls' restrooms.

On Monday, a court found that a male teenager claiming to be transgender sexually assaulted a female student in a bathroom in May. The Daily Wire reported that the teen is accused of raping two girls at two different Loudoun County public schools.

Youngkin has called for an investigation of the school district for ''gross negligence,'' saying that ''they had a duty of care and they failed. They endangered our students and violated the Virginia Constitution. As a father, I am ignited by an unwavering resolve to not just fix this but to hold those who have failed our children accountable.''