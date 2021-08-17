Mike Pence Holds Weekend Donor Retreat

Former Vice President Mike Pence held a private donor retreat for his new nonprofit last weekend in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the first time that he’s hosted an event of this kind since leaving the White House earlier this year.

The invitation-only event asked attendees to make anywhere from six- to seven-figure contributions to the nonprofit group Pence recently founded, Advancing American Freedom, according to a source who spoke to Politico.

The retreat included activities with Pence such as horseback riding and shooting, as well as a nature walk with his wife, former second lady Karen Pence. A conference also took place that featured House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who chairs the Republican Governors Association, as well as several former high-ranking officials in the Trump administration.

Pence also released a launch video for his nonprofit at the retreat that promoted his focus during his time in office on trade issues, and included footage of Pence with former President Donald Trump, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and of him speaking at the Republican National Convention.

The former vice president recently began making appearances at various closed-door functions for Republicans, including a recent donor retreat in Dana Point, California hosted by the Republican National Committee. In addition, Pence is expected to host a fundraiser for Glenn Youngkin, who is running for governor of Virginia, at some point soon.

Last month, Pence spoke at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, where he criticized President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies.

"I came here today to say, after 177 days of open borders, higher taxes, runaway spending, defunding the police, abortion on demand, censoring free speech, canceling our most cherished liberties, I've had enough. And the time has come ... to stand up and fight back against the agenda of the radical left," Pence said, according to CNN.