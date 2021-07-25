Sen. Mike Lee: 'Inflation Bomb' Robs 'Poor to Give It to Rich'

While Democrats are claiming their massive spending plans are designed to help the poorest Americans, the "multi-trillion-dollar inflation bomb" is a "reverse-Robin-Hood mission" that will only serve a handful of the richest, according to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

"This inflation bomb that they are proposing, which some are estimating could involve $4 trillion, is only going to worsen the already frightening inflation," Lee told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Inflation carries out a reverse-Robin-Hood mission, where we rob the poor to give it to the rich. A small handful of people will get rich off of this."

Lee was echoing the warning of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told Newsmax's "America Right Now" on Saturday that "most of the money that they're talking about, actually will go to major metropolitan areas."

But, worse, the spending will tax "poor and middle-class Americans" for the Democrat-run cities' improvements through nationwide inflation, according to Lee.

They "will be most hurt," Lee added to host John Catsimatidis, "as they find that their purchasing power goes down dramatically as we go and spend $4 trillion as [the Democrats] want to do."

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan was blocked from debate in the Senate last week, because Republicans wanted to first read a bill that has not even been written yet.

"Americans cannot afford more reckless spending," Lee said. "We haven't seen text [of the bill]. We haven't seen estimates for how much this bill will cost. We haven't even seen what Democrats in the White House would like in the bill.

"We need real debate on these issues, and not just a rubber stamp on partisan blunders. Democrats should be embarrassed to go home to real Americans who are paying the price of Biden-omics."

Lee also warned of Big Tech and government colluding to spin narratives to the American people.

"When government and big business combine against free speech, we should be worried," he said. "The First Amendment makes it pretty darn clear the government may not infringe on the freedom of speech. And there isn't an exception if you convince Facebook and other tech giants to like you and do your dirty work. In the United States, it's the people, not the government, who get to decide what they believe."

Lee warned social media giant Facebook, "the administration is not their friend," as he has introduced a bill to make sure Big Tech does not censor, ban, politic on behalf of Democrats alone, because "government covering up ideas that it disagrees with" through social media collusion "is dangerous for a republic, and we should not stand for it."

"The Promise Act requires that Big Tech companies live up to their user agreements," Lee concluded.

"If Facebook and Twitter and Instagram claim to be public squares that don’t discriminate," he continued, "then they need to live up to that claim."