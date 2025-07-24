Senate Foreign Relations Committee Advances Waltz UN Nomination

Michael Waltz is one step closer to being confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance his nomination 12-10, with Rep. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the top Democrat on the committee voting to advance his nomination.

Waltz, who previously served as national security adviser, was nominated to the position by President Donald Trump in May after his original choice, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., withdrew due to the GOP's slim majority in the House.

At a confirmation hearing last week, Waltz said he plans to make the world body "great again," echoing President Donald Trump's message for revamping America.

The former Florida congressman was hurt over revelations in March that he added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on a messaging app that was used to discuss planning for strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen.

While serving as national security adviser, Waltz reportedly clashed with several members of the Cabinet and White House staff, including chief of staff Susie Wiles, and has since kept a low profile, reported Axios.

Waltz was the first Green Beret elected to the House and easily won reelection for a fourth term in November before Trump asked him to join the administration.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.