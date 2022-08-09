Rep. Turner to Newsmax: Voters 'Want Answers' About FBI Raid on Trump's Home

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that 'Americans want answers'' about the Monday FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

'The issue here is that they better have a very high level of a national security issue or threat as their justification to raid a former president of the United States' house,'' Turner said on 'Spicer & Co.''

'Remember, this has never been done in history, certainly not with two members of the administration, with [FBI Director Christopher] Wray and the attorney general, approving raiding a former president's house who's the political rival of the administration that they're sitting in.''

"One thing that we know: Donald Trump has more classified information in his head than he does in his desk,'' the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee continued. "So to send the FBI in to raid his home must require — and that's why we're demanding answers from FBI Director Wray — actual national security threats and information.''

Turner reportedly sent a letter to Wray calling for an immediate briefing of the House Intelligence Committee regarding the raid.

'So what we've asked for, and I want to see, this supposedly would begin with a criminal referral from the archivist,'' he said. "We want to see that, we want to see what did the FBI tell the court, what did they say they were looking for? What did they say they were going to find? And then we want the inventory of what they took. What did they find? What did they take from the president?''

"Because Americans want answers,'' Turner continued. "They want to know how it is that the FBI and the Department of Justice and the intelligence community are being weaponized, and the politicization of this is a grave threat to our democracy.''

When asked why he thinks Wray will respond to his request or confirm an investigation, Turner said, "They can't deny that they're investigating — they sent agents into the president's home.''

Recalling a similar situation in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had a private email server in her home with classified information on it, Turner said the way the situations were handled couldn't be more different.

"In one, they gave Hillary Clinton the ability to go through the materials, determine which ones were personal, which ones were official, and keep back the ones that were personal,'' the Buckeye State congressman said. "In this instance they raided his home and they took, apparently, allegedly, documents that are both Donald Trump's and then the documents that they were seeking.''

Turner is seeking another term in Ohio's 10th Congressional District. He faces Democrat David Esrati in the Nov. 8 general election.

