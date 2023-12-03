×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike turner | israel | hamas | intelligence

Rep. Mike Turner: US Selective About Intel It Gives Israel

By    |   Sunday, 03 December 2023 05:59 PM EST

The United States is helping Israel's intelligence community find Hamas leaders but is being selective about what information is shared, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Turner told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

The Ohio Republican said, "[C]ertainly, the United States is assisting in the location of Hamas leadership as Israel moves to eliminate the threat of Hamas.

"It's been amazing to have our intelligence community now working closely with the Israeli intelligence community and see the gaps that they have," Turner said in reference to "the complete breakdown that occurred" that allowed the Oct. 7 massacres to take place.

"I can tell you that we are being selective as to the information that's being provided," he continued. "It's one thing to be able to look to try to identify a specific individual and provide information as to their location and operations, and actually directing an operation. I mean, [CIA Director William] Burns has been very clear that we are not just providing direct access to our intelligence, and that certainly gives us the ability to have caution."

Turner said that another concern about Israel's abilities is that "even when the Oct. 7 [massacres] began to unfold, their forces didn't react. They didn't have the deployment ability to respond, not just the intelligence ability to prevent it."

Turner lauded Burns, saying, "I just received a briefing from CIA Director Burns on Friday, who just came back from the Middle East. He's been working diligently. He's doing a great job on negotiating for the release of hostages and also in trying to make certain that our intelligence apparatus is working closely with Israel to try to fill some of those gaps that they clearly have."

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The United States is helping Israel's intelligence community find Hamas leaders but is being selective about what information is shared, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Turner told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.
mike turner, israel, hamas, intelligence
285
2023-59-03
Sunday, 03 December 2023 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved