Rep. Mike Turner: US Selective About Intel It Gives Israel

The United States is helping Israel's intelligence community find Hamas leaders but is being selective about what information is shared, House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Mike Turner told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday.

The Ohio Republican said, "[C]ertainly, the United States is assisting in the location of Hamas leadership as Israel moves to eliminate the threat of Hamas.

"It's been amazing to have our intelligence community now working closely with the Israeli intelligence community and see the gaps that they have," Turner said in reference to "the complete breakdown that occurred" that allowed the Oct. 7 massacres to take place.

"I can tell you that we are being selective as to the information that's being provided," he continued. "It's one thing to be able to look to try to identify a specific individual and provide information as to their location and operations, and actually directing an operation. I mean, [CIA Director William] Burns has been very clear that we are not just providing direct access to our intelligence, and that certainly gives us the ability to have caution."

Turner said that another concern about Israel's abilities is that "even when the Oct. 7 [massacres] began to unfold, their forces didn't react. They didn't have the deployment ability to respond, not just the intelligence ability to prevent it."

Turner lauded Burns, saying, "I just received a briefing from CIA Director Burns on Friday, who just came back from the Middle East. He's been working diligently. He's doing a great job on negotiating for the release of hostages and also in trying to make certain that our intelligence apparatus is working closely with Israel to try to fill some of those gaps that they clearly have."