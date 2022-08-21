Mike Turner: 'Mystery Deepens' Ahead Of Expected Release of FBI Raid Doc

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday said the “mystery deepens” ahead of the expected release of an affidavit seeking permission for the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

A Florida federal judge ruled last week portions of the affidavit would likely be made public, and in an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Turner said the document will provide important information on the FBI’s justification.

“What's important about this affidavit is it will give us the information to understand how did the FBI justify a raiding Mar-a-Lago and spending nine hours in the former president's home,” he said. “They had other options besides just raiding the house.”

“They could have gone in and asked for the subpoena to be enforced. And the mystery sort of here deepens, because we know Attorney General [Merrick] Garland himself has taken responsibility, said he approved it,” Turner noted.

“And the American public wants the Attorney General focused on issues like human and drug smuggling at the border… Chinese espionage, out of control crime in our cities.”

Turner stated “if you're going to turn to the former president and Mar-a-Lago, they want to make certain that this is to the highest level, there's an imminent national security threat. “

But, he questioned, “did they even allege so? Because in their document, trying to keep the affidavit sealed, they didn't even allege that there was a national security threat.”

“What I think we want Attorney General Garland to be focusing on instead of Mar-a-Lago, is Chinese espionage certainly furthering,” he insisted.

“How do we assist Ukraine in fighting Russia aggression, looking at ways that we look at what's going on at the border with human and drug smuggling and how it's affecting our families,” he continued, “And, of course, there's always the issue of the spiraling crime that's occurring in our cities and how can we impact that.”