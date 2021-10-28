Cleveland Talk Radio Host Mike Trivisonno Dead at 74

Cleveland radio talk show host Mike Trivisonno is being remembered as an icon and a friend after he died Thursday.

WTAM, where the Cleveland native hosted "The Triv Show" on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., announced the 74-year-old's death on the air Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland ABC affiliate WEWS reports. ​​​​He had been a radio host since 1986.

The radio station honored him on Facebook by remembering his accomplishments and honors and noted that he raised over $5 million for local charities throughout his long career, including Coats for Kids. His cause of death has not been reported.

"Mike Trivisonno was a longtime friend and a great supporter," said former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio. "I am stunned and frankly numb to learn of his death. Triv was so much more than a radio icon. He was extremely generous to many, many causes.

''It was an honor to join him when he asked for my help and support. I am not sure where Cleveland radio goes from here, but I do know his sense of humor and his fight will be dearly missed. We have lost a great American. Please pray for his family, staff, and those of us whose lives he has touched."

Gov. Mike DeWine said on Twitter that he and his wife, Fran, were saddened to hear of the talk show host's death.

"Triv was one of a kind; a man who would ask tough questions but who also had a big heart," said the GOP governor.

"Fran and I were privileged to participate in Triv's Coats for Kids gala and admired Triv's charitable work," he added. "We offer our sincerest condolences to Triv's wife, children, and his extended radio family."