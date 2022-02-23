×
Tags: mike rowe | freedom convoy | canada

Mike Rowe Slams Canadian Govt For Ending Truckers' Protest

Trucks lined up at the Blue Water Bridge that connects Port Huron, Michigan and Sarnia, Canada in Port Huron, Michigan on Feb. 10, 2022. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 February 2022 02:15 PM

Television host Mike Rowe on Wednesday slammed Canadian government officials for invoking the Emergencies Act to put an end to the demonstrations of the Freedom Convoy truckers amid a nationwide protest over coronavirus vaccine mandates.

"When this started, truckers were right on the leading edge of heroes," Rowe told The Blaze. "They were the very definition of essentiality. [But] in the course of two weeks, they literally went from hero to villain."

He added that "maybe this is somewhat of a silver lining [because] I kind of feel like we’re about to close the gap.”

Rowe said the truckers' fall from grace so quickly was a prime example of how quickly things can change in today's chaotic sociopolitical climate.

He stressed that "we are constantly changing the definition of words that for a long time we thought we understood. And those definitions are evolving in real time, and if we question it, if we ask about it, well they look at us like a cow looking at a new gate."

He emphasized, "In so many ways, we’ve been asked to simply ignore what we’re looking at and pretend that a new language has come along with lots of words we used to understand that we no longer do."

Politics
