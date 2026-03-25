Rep. Rogers: Congress Isn't Getting Iran War Details

House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers, R-Ala., criticized the Pentagon on Wednesday for not providing Congress with sufficient information about the war in Iran.

Rogers said members of the committee told Pentagon officials that troop movements in the region should be "thoughtful and deliberate."

He also said that the Trump administration is not offering enough information about Operation Epic Fury.

"We want to know more about what's going on, what the options are, and why they're being considered," Rogers told reporters. "And we're just not getting enough answers on those questions."

"That's what I conveyed to them at the end of this hearing, is this has consequences if you don't remedy it," Rogers added.

Pentagon officials held classified briefings for both House and Senate Armed Services committees Wednesday as thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to be deployed to the Middle East, Politico reported.

Rogers said officials did not provide a clear explanation for the troop deployment.

"We just wanted them to tell us what's the plan, and we didn't get any answers," Rogers said.

"I understand they can't give us, they shouldn't give us, specific operational details," Rogers added. "But generally, we should be able to get more texture than we're receiving from them."

Rogers said Pentagon leadership has continued to fail to properly brief lawmakers.

"This is not just about Epic Fury," Rogers said. "This is a consistent pattern of tagging the base and saying, 'We came over and briefed you.' But they're not telling us things, substantive things."

Senate Armed Forces Committee Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., backed Rogers after a similar briefing.

"Let me put it this way: I can see why he might have said that," Wicker said.

"I haven't heard his comment, and I don't know the context," Wicker added. "But I can see why he might have said that."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., a member of the committee, reiterated her opposition to U.S. ground troops in Iran after the briefing.

"Just walked out of a House Armed Services briefing on Iran. Let me repeat: I will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing," Mace posted on social media.