Pompeo: Biden Echoing 'Chinese Propaganda' With Xi Explanation

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday accused President Joe Biden of echoing "Chinese propaganda" with his explanation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's authoritarian policies.

"The truth of the matter is they are trying to wipe out an entire people," Pompeo told Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria." "The language is that it's just a set of different norms, that's the Chinese propaganda line."

Biden on Tuesday, while discussing his recent call with Xi, said the Chinese' leader's "central principle" is "there must be a united, tightly controlled China, and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that."

"I point out to him no American can be sustained as a president if he doesn't reflect the values of the United States," Biden also said. "So the idea that I'm not going to speak out against what he's doing in Hong Kong, what he's doing with the Uighurs in the western mountains of China, Taiwan, and the One China policy by making it forceful . . . he gets it."

But, he added, "culturally, there are different norms that each country and their leaders are expected to follow."

"They want you to think this is just a quiet nation [that] may have a little bit of a different system, but goodness gracious, what's all the fuss about?" Pompeo commented, in response.

Before Pompeo left office, the State Department declared the Chinese Communist Party is committing genocide against the Uighurs, but Wednesday the former secretary suggested Xi is now seeing the Biden administration would be much softer with its stance than Trump's administration had been.

"Maybe Xi Jinping gets the fact that now the administration is only going to talk about this and raise it quote, 'because I have to talk about this,' rather than take action," Pompeo said, adding he hopes the new president and his administration "won't treat China as a nation with slightly different norms."