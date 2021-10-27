Mike Pompeo Endorses Kansas Sen. Moran for '22 Reelection

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is endorsing Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., for reelection in Kansas in 2022, thereby removing himself from the race.

Pompeo's endorsement of Moran ends speculation about a possible Senate campaign for himself, the Washington Examiner noted.

Through CAVPAC, his political action committee, Pompeo issued a statement Tuesday supporting Moran, a Republican who is seeking a third term in office.

"Sen. Jerry Moran always puts Kansas first, and we need him in the Senate in order to save the American Dream, as we know it, for future generations," he said. "I'm proud to support Jerry for reelection, and I encourage my fellow Kansans to send him back to the Senate to continue fighting for our country."

While secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, Pompeo considered a Senate run in the 2020 election cycle for the seat being vacated by 24-year Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan. Pompeo decided to stay in the Trump Cabinet, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a four-year congressman, easily won the seat.

Pompeo served under Trump as director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2017 to 2018 and as the 70th secretary of state from 2018-2021. Pompeo has been highly critical of President Joe Biden's foreign policy, and some say he might be considering a White House run in 2024.

Pompeo has been "unapologetic about his interest in running for the White House," CNN's Chris Cillizza wrote.