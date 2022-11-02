×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike pence | tom barrett | michigan | liz cheney | house | candidate | gop

Pence to Stump for GOP House Candidate Tom Barrett in Michigan

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 09:08 PM EDT

Just one day after lame duck Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., went to Michigan to campaign for Republican House candidate Tom Barrett's opponent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., the Barrett campaign announced former Vice President Mike Pence would be coming to the state to campaign for him.

Pence will join Barrett at an event Friday in Charlotte, Michigan, part of the state's 7th Congressional District, The Hill reported.

Pence will also be stumping for candidates Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., who is now running in the newly drawn 4th Congressional District at an event in Portage, Michigan WOOD-TV 8 reported.

Huizenga is facing Democrat newcomer Joseph Alfonso in that race.

Cheney, who lost her own GOP primary in Wyoming due to her harsh criticism of former President Donald Trump, and her role as a co-chair of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee said she would campaign for Democrats against those who were 2020 "election deniers," questioning President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Although Trump has not yet endorsed the military veteran in his bid, Barrett did question the results of the election, The New York Times reported.

"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin," Cheney wrote in an Oct. 27 press release. "Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.

"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — to support her in this election."

Barrett dismissed Cheney's endorsement of Slotkin in a Business Insider article Oct. 27, calling both "establishment war hawks" with a "senseless thirst for more foreign entanglements."

"Rep. Slotkin has already said she would commit U.S. soldiers to combat with China, so it's no surprise the Cheney family would join her," Barrett wrote in an email to BI, adding, "Slotkin can keep Cheney while I work to keep America out of war."

Slotkin has a 6-point advantage over Barrett in a WDIV/Detroit News poll published Oct. 23, but the poll also found 8% of voters were undecided in the race.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Just one day after lame duck Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., went to Michigan to campaign for Republican House candidate Tom Barrett's opponent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., the Barrett campaign announced former Vice President Mike Pence would be coming to the state.
mike pence, tom barrett, michigan, liz cheney, house, candidate, gop, endorsement, campaign
392
2022-08-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 09:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved