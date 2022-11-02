Pence to Stump for GOP House Candidate Tom Barrett in Michigan

Just one day after lame duck Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., went to Michigan to campaign for Republican House candidate Tom Barrett's opponent Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., the Barrett campaign announced former Vice President Mike Pence would be coming to the state to campaign for him.

Pence will join Barrett at an event Friday in Charlotte, Michigan, part of the state's 7th Congressional District, The Hill reported.

Pence will also be stumping for candidates Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., who is now running in the newly drawn 4th Congressional District at an event in Portage, Michigan WOOD-TV 8 reported.

Huizenga is facing Democrat newcomer Joseph Alfonso in that race.

Cheney, who lost her own GOP primary in Wyoming due to her harsh criticism of former President Donald Trump, and her role as a co-chair of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee said she would campaign for Democrats against those who were 2020 "election deniers," questioning President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Although Trump has not yet endorsed the military veteran in his bid, Barrett did question the results of the election, The New York Times reported.

"I'm proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin," Cheney wrote in an Oct. 27 press release. "Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what's best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.

"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — to support her in this election."

Barrett dismissed Cheney's endorsement of Slotkin in a Business Insider article Oct. 27, calling both "establishment war hawks" with a "senseless thirst for more foreign entanglements."

"Rep. Slotkin has already said she would commit U.S. soldiers to combat with China, so it's no surprise the Cheney family would join her," Barrett wrote in an email to BI, adding, "Slotkin can keep Cheney while I work to keep America out of war."

Slotkin has a 6-point advantage over Barrett in a WDIV/Detroit News poll published Oct. 23, but the poll also found 8% of voters were undecided in the race.