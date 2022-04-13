Mike Pence: 'I'll Keep You Posted' on 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence this week said, "I'll keep you posted," in response to a question about whether he intends to run for the White House in 2024, The New York Post reported.

"I was just wondering if you're planning to run in 2024 for president," a student at the University of Virginia said at a Young America’s Foundation event where Pence presented the keynote address.

"I'll keep you posted," Pence replied.

In his speech, the former vice president warned his audience of left-wing efforts to undermine American values.

"We live in a time when many on the radical left routinely demean the American founding. Today radical progressives seek to rewrite our Constitution and erode the liberties enshrined in our Bill of Rights. Every day we see efforts to silence, or cancel, those that dare to disagree with the progressive orthodoxy."

Pence previously told Fox Business that he hasn't ruled out running for president in 2024, but said his focus in on the present.

"All my focus right now is on 2022," he told Maria Bartiromo last month. "I think we have a historic opportunity to reclaim majorities in the House and Senate, to elect great Republican governors around America. And in 2023, I'm confident the Republican Party will nominate a candidate who will be the next president of the United States of America and at the right time, my family and I will reflect and consider how we might participate in that process.”